Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) – good time to look at fundamentals

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) went up by 3.84% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.23, while FET stocks collected 6.38% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Forum Energy Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Worth an Investment?

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) The 36 Months beta value for FET stocks is at 4.38, while 0 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.55 which is -$0.5 below current price. FET currently has a short float of 3.22% and public float of 74.70M with average trading volume of 4.82M shares.

FET Market Performance

FET stocks went up by 6.38% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.96% and a quarterly performance of 53.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.76%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.13% for FET stocks with the simple moving average of -35.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FET stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FET shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for FET socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on June 30, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FET stock at the price of $15. The rating they have provided for FET stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 16, 2020.

Tudor Pickering gave “ Hold” rating to FET stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 11, 2020.

FET Stocks -3.19% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -77.58% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 14.53%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.76% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -37.50% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FET went up by +6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -59.68% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.5050. In addition, Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. saw -70.24% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FET Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET), starting from GAUT C CHRISTOPHER, who bought 105,000 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,477,237 shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc., valued at $50,778 with the latest closing price.

GAUT C CHRISTOPHER, the CEO & COB of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc., bought 20,000 shares at the value of $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that GAUT C CHRISTOPHER is holding 4,372,237 shares at the value of $9,772 based on the most recent closing price.

FET Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -0.72 for the present operating margin and +25.60 for gross margin. The net margin for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. stands at -59.28. Total capital return value is set at -0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.68. Equity return holds the value -126.80%, with -51.50% for asset returns.

Based on Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET), the company’s capital structure generated 95.07 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 48.74. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 39.83 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.22 and long-term debt to capital is 92.34.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.62 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is 5.09 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.