First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

by Denise Gardner

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.42 and move down -81.65%, while FHN stocks collected -4.67% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that First Horizon Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Worth an Investment?

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.35 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FHN Market Performance

FHN stocks went down by -4.67% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.74% and a quarterly performance of 9.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.37%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for FHN stocks with the simple moving average of -20.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FHN shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for FHN socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $12 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 20, 2020.

Stephens gave “ Overweight” rating to FHN stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 25, 2020.

FHN Stocks -0.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, First Horizon National Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -44.95% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.48%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -18.24% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FHN went down by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -41.20% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.60. In addition, First Horizon National Corporation saw -42.09% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FHN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), starting from Davidson Wendy P, who bought 3,000 shares at the price of $9.51 back on Apr 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 18,942 shares of First Horizon National Corporation, valued at $28,515 with the latest closing price.

Emkes Mark A, the Director of First Horizon National Corporation, bought 10,000 shares at the value of $9.42 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that Emkes Mark A is holding 87,158 shares at the value of $94,200 based on the most recent closing price.

FHN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +30.20 for the present operating margin. The net margin for First Horizon National Corporation stands at +19.37. Total capital return value is set at 8.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.66. Equity return holds the value 6.20%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 98.83 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 49.71.

