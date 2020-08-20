First BanCorp. (FBP) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.10 and move down -95.77%, while FBP stocks collected -1.90% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that First BanCorp. Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Worth an Investment?

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.89 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FBP Market Performance

FBP stocks went down by -1.90% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.18% and a quarterly performance of 6.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.63%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.48% for FBP stocks with the simple moving average of -23.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FBP shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for FBP socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $4 based on the research report published on January 9, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBP stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for FBP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 20, 2018.

Citigroup gave “ Buy” rating to FBP stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 21, 2017.

FBP Stocks 2.18% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, First BanCorp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.92% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.18% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -11.54% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FBP went down by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -46.71% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.70. In addition, First BanCorp. saw -46.46% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FBP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at First BanCorp. (FBP), starting from Frye Daniel Edward, who bought 27 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 13,169 shares of First BanCorp., valued at $167 with the latest closing price.

FBP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +35.43 for the present operating margin. The net margin for First BanCorp. stands at +22.11. Total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.70. Equity return holds the value 4.80%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Based on First BanCorp. (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 41.22 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 29.19.