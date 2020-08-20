F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.93 and move down -69.46%, while FNB stocks collected -5.69% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that F.N.B. Corporation Named a Standout Bank for COVID-19 Response

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Worth an Investment?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.75 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FNB Market Performance

FNB stocks went down by -5.69% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.13% and a quarterly performance of 7.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.71% for FNB stocks with the simple moving average of -19.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FNB shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for FNB socks in the upcoming period according to Stephens is $14.50 based on the research report published on January 7, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNB stock at the price of $14.50. The rating they have provided for FNB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 25, 2018.

Stephens gave “Equal-Weight” rating to FNB stocks, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on December 13, 2017.

FNB Stocks 1.29% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, F.N.B. Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.99% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.54%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -16.06% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FNB went down by -5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -37.61% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.69. In addition, F.N.B. Corporation saw -39.92% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FNB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), starting from Bena Pamela A, who bought 2,500 shares at the price of $7.63 back on Jul 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 39,786 shares of F.N.B. Corporation, valued at $19,073 with the latest closing price.

Mencini Frank C, the Director of F.N.B. Corporation, bought 2,000 shares at the value of $6.10 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Mencini Frank C is holding 47,523 shares at the value of $12,200 based on the most recent closing price.

FNB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +30.70 for the present operating margin. The net margin for F.N.B. Corporation stands at +25.44. Total capital return value is set at 4.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.71. Equity return holds the value 6.80%, with 0.90% for asset returns.

Based on F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), the company’s capital structure generated 95.93 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 48.96.