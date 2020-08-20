Search
Home Trending
Trending

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Share Surge -0.17% last week: What Happened?

by Nicola Day

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) went down by -0.54% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $170.75 and move down -12.12%, while LLY stocks collected -0.17% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Lilly and Innovent Announce Global Expansion of TYVYT Licensing Agreement

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Worth an Investment?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.77 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LLY Market Performance

LLY stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.87% and a quarterly performance of -0.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.19%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.85% for LLY stocks with the simple moving average of 6.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLY stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for LLY shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LLY socks in the upcoming period according to Guggenheim is $4 based on the research report published on June 16, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LLY stock at the price of $158, previously predicting the value of $157. The rating they have provided for LLY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 21, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Equal-Weight” rating to LLY stocks, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on April 9, 2020.

LLY Stocks -3.87% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Eli Lilly and Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.81% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.61% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.12% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LLY went down by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +35.36% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $154.54. In addition, Eli Lilly and Company saw 15.87% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LLY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), starting from Fry Stephen F, who sold 7,204 shares at the price of $150.64 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 100,211 shares of Eli Lilly and Company, valued at $1,085,211 with the latest closing price.

LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, the 10% Owner of Eli Lilly and Company, sold 12,961 shares at the value of $169.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09, which means that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC is holding 111,132,343 shares at the value of $2,199,392 based on the most recent closing price.

LLY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +25.94 for the present operating margin and +78.85 for gross margin. The net margin for Eli Lilly and Company stands at +20.78. Total capital return value is set at 27.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.17. Equity return holds the value 170.70%, with 14.00% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), the company’s capital structure generated 610.90 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 85.93. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.54 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 14.45 and long-term debt to capital is 548.72.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.12 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Eli Lilly and Company is 3.80 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Previous articleBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 2.72
Next articleWill Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Remain Competitive?

Related Articles

Trending

Why Investors Need To Watch Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)?

Nicola Day - 0
Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.57 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.30...
Companies

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move...

Latest Posts

Trending

Why Investors Need To Watch Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)?

Nicola Day - 0
Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.57 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.30...
View Post
Companies

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move...
View Post
Business

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went up by 11.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.93 and move...
View Post
Trending

Walk through Financial Numbers of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) went down by -2.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $180.61 and...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.30...
Read more
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL)

Nicola Day - 0
MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.79 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.64 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.04 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Price Trends About Vroom, Inc. (VRM) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.68 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went up by 11.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.93 and move...
Read more
Business

– 11.73 – 12.165: is It Good Range to Buy Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.75 and move down...
Read more
Business

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.11

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) went up by 6.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.32 and move down...
Read more
Business

Why Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 2.66%

Nicola Day - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.57 and move...
Read more
Business

Growth Myths About DXC Technology Company (DXC) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.37 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move...
Read more
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) slid -2.55% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) went up by 9.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.06 and move...
Read more
Companies

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL): Share Tumbled 6.82% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $135.32 and move...
Read more
Companies

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 08/25/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.41 and move...
Read more
Companies

Precigen, Inc. (PGEN): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) went up by 7.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.30 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links