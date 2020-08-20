Curis, Inc. (CRIS) future in Healthcare Sector

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.59 and move down -201.68%, while CRIS stocks collected -6.30% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Curis Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Worth an Investment?

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) The 36 Months beta value for CRIS stocks is at 2.34, while 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Curis, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.67 which is -$1.19 below current price. CRIS currently has a short float of 1.50% and public float of 40.89M with average trading volume of 3.93M shares.

CRIS Market Performance

CRIS stocks went down by -6.30% for the week, with the monthly drop of -14.39% and a quarterly performance of 43.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.60%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.32% for CRIS stocks with the simple moving average of -4.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRIS stocks, with Laidlaw repeating the rating for CRIS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CRIS socks in the upcoming period according to Laidlaw is $5 based on the research report published on July 29, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRIS stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for CRIS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 17, 2020.

Guggenheim gave “Buy” rating to CRIS stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 24, 2017.

CRIS Stocks -5.94% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Curis, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -66.85% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.44%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, while the shares sank at the distance of -13.14% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.46% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS went down by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -51.23% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.2750. In addition, Curis, Inc. saw -30.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CRIS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Curis, Inc. (CRIS), starting from Dentzer James E, who sold 3,094 shares at the price of $1.64 back on Jan 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 42,158 shares of Curis, Inc., valued at $5,076 with the latest closing price.

Dentzer James E, the President & CEO of Curis, Inc., sold 3,658 shares at the value of $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Dentzer James E is holding 45,252 shares at the value of $6,182 based on the most recent closing price.

CRIS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -243.46 for the present operating margin and +93.72 for gross margin. The net margin for Curis, Inc. stands at -321.28. Total capital return value is set at -81.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.05. Equity return holds the value 96.40%, with -84.50% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 9.83 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for Curis, Inc. is 3.28 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.