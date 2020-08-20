Citigroup Inc. (C) Loss -20.70% in one Year: What’s Next?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $83.11 and move down -65.26%, while C stocks collected -5.74% of loss with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 10 hours ago that Citi Widens Hunt for Revlon Loan Payments

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Worth an Investment?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.68 times of increase in earnings at the present.

C Market Performance

C stocks went down by -5.74% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.78% and a quarterly performance of 10.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.68% for C stocks with the simple moving average of -16.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for C shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for C socks in the upcoming period according to Odeon is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 18, 2020.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C stock at the price of $7.50. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 17, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave “Buy” rating to C stocks, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on July 8, 2020.

C Stocks -2.89% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Citigroup Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.29%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.65% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -15.48% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, C went down by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -31.89% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $51.61. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -37.05% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

C Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +23.12 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +18.63. Total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.33. Equity return holds the value 7.20%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on Citigroup Inc. (C), the company’s capital structure generated 294.69 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 74.66.