Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) future in Healthcare Sector

by Nicola Day

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) went up by 6.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.75 and move down -55%, while CHMA stocks collected 12.61% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Chiasma Announces Publication of Pivotal Data from the Phase 3 CHIASMA OPTIMAL Clinical Trial in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Worth an Investment?

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) The 36 Months beta value for CHMA stocks is at 1.52, while 5 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Chiasma, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $13.60 which is -$5 below current price. CHMA currently has a short float of 4.37% and public float of 48.91M with average trading volume of 790.58K shares.

CHMA Market Performance

CHMA stocks went up by 12.61% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.95% and a quarterly performance of -20.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.59%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.15% for CHMA stocks with the simple moving average of 0.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHMA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CHMA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CHMA socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHMA stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for CHMA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 31, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to CHMA stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 14, 2019.

CHMA Stocks -2.78% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Chiasma, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -35.48% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.29%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.26% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -22.72% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CHMA went up by +12.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -8.42% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.59. In addition, Chiasma, Inc. saw 0.81% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CHMA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA), starting from KANNAN RAJ, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $4.20 back on Jul 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 17,095 shares of Chiasma, Inc., valued at $42,000 with the latest closing price.

Mamluk Roni, the Director of Chiasma, Inc., sold 82,186 shares at the value of $4.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that Mamluk Roni is holding 0 shares at the value of $373,124 based on the most recent closing price.

CHMA Stock Fundamentals

Based on Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.73 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 2.65. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 2.37 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -1,977.84 and long-term debt to capital is 1.21.

