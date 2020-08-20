Search
ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.11

by Melissa Arnold

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) went up by 6.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.32 and move down -19.81%, while ECOM stocks collected 10.63% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that ChannelAdvisor Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results; Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Significantly Exceed Guidance

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) Worth an Investment?

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.82 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ECOM Market Performance

ECOM stocks went up by 10.63% for the week, with the monthly jump of 22.65% and a quarterly performance of 40.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 110.51%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.33% for ECOM stocks with the simple moving average of 66.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECOM stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ECOM shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ECOM socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $16 based on the research report published on May 20, 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECOM stock at the price of $12, previously predicting the value of $18. The rating they have provided for ECOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 10, 2019.

Needham gave “Buy” rating to ECOM stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 10, 2018.

ECOM Stocks 14.31% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ChannelAdvisor Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -16.53% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.73%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, while the shares surge at the distance of +20.90% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +36.38% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ECOM went up by +10.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +99.04% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $18.85. In addition, ChannelAdvisor Corporation saw 106.08% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ECOM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM), starting from WINGO M SCOT, who sold 55,000 shares at the price of $17.01 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 348,226 shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation, valued at $935,550 with the latest closing price.

WINGO M SCOT, the Director of ChannelAdvisor Corporation, sold 55,000 shares at the value of $17.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that WINGO M SCOT is holding 348,226 shares at the value of $935,550 based on the most recent closing price.

ECOM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.80 for the present operating margin and +76.02 for gross margin. The net margin for ChannelAdvisor Corporation stands at +2.68. Total capital return value is set at 4.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.47. Equity return holds the value 15.80%, with 10.80% for asset returns.

Based on ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM), the company’s capital structure generated 15.44 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 13.38.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.72 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 5.61 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

