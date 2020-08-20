CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) rising towards new 52-week high

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.71 and move down -51.65%, while CNP stocks collected -0.74% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Issuance of second RFP targeting wind, solar and solar + storage resources

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Worth an Investment?

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) The 36 Months beta value for CNP stocks is at 0.99, while 7 of the analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $20.52 which is $0.42 above current price. CNP currently has a short float of 3.46% and public float of 543.26M with average trading volume of 8.60M shares.

CNP Market Performance

CNP stocks went down by -0.74% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.38% and a quarterly performance of 19.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.24%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.60% for CNP stocks with the simple moving average of -4.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CNP shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CNP socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $21 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNP stock at the price of $22, previously predicting the value of $21. The rating they have provided for CNP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 12, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Underperform” rating to CNP stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 8, 2020.

CNP Stocks 5.33% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.06% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.47%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.20% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.70% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CNP went down by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -30.22% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $19.94. In addition, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. saw -25.74% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CNP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP), starting from LESAR DAVID J, who bought 6,000 shares at the price of $17.85 back on May 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 17,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc., valued at $107,100 with the latest closing price.

LESAR DAVID J, the Director of CenterPoint Energy, Inc., bought 11,110 shares at the value of $18.05 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that LESAR DAVID J is holding 11,110 shares at the value of $200,480 based on the most recent closing price.

CNP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.83 for the present operating margin and +12.78 for gross margin. The net margin for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. stands at +6.55. Total capital return value is set at 5.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02. Equity return holds the value -14.10%, with -2.40% for asset returns.

Based on CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP), the company’s capital structure generated 181.54 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 64.48. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 41.82 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.88 and long-term debt to capital is 215.83.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.45 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is 6.88 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.