Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) – the Stock that gain 26.21% this week!

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) went up by 10.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.99 and move up 5.48%, while CELH stocks collected 26.21% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Worth an Investment?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 667.89 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CELH Market Performance

CELH stocks went up by 26.21% for the week, with the monthly jump of 79.11% and a quarterly performance of 218.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 536.09%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.07% for CELH stocks with the simple moving average of 241.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CELH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CELH socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on April 30, 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELH stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for CELH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 1, 2018.

B. Riley & Co. gave “Buy” rating to CELH stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 16, 2017.

CELH Stocks 82.39% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Celsius Holdings, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 5.79% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.60%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, while the shares surge at the distance of +73.84% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +167.30% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CELH went up by +26.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +605.00% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $18.16. In addition, Celsius Holdings, Inc. saw 425.47% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CELH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -0.76 for the present operating margin and +40.47 for gross margin. The net margin for Celsius Holdings, Inc. stands at +13.27. Total capital return value is set at -1.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.89. Equity return holds the value 2.90%, with 2.10% for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 15.01 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 13.05. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 10.54 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.41 and long-term debt to capital is 0.38.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.94 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for Celsius Holdings, Inc. is 6.85 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.