Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): All the Basics You Need to Know

by Ethane Eddington

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.69 and move down -17.53%, while CAH stocks collected -4.05% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/18/20 that Drug-Distributor Stocks Rise as Opioid Settlement Nears

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Worth an Investment?

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) The 36 Months beta value for CAH stocks is at 1.01, while 3 of the analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Cardinal Health, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 12 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $59.40 which is $7.17 above current price. CAH currently has a short float of 1.49% and public float of 290.48M with average trading volume of 2.27M shares.

CAH Market Performance

CAH stocks went down by -4.05% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.77% and a quarterly performance of -2.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.01%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.28% for CAH stocks with the simple moving average of -1.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CAH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CAH socks in the upcoming period according to Guggenheim is $20 based on the research report published on July 20, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH stock at the price of $64, previously predicting the value of $48. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “Neutral” rating to CAH stocks, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on April 23, 2020.

CAH Stocks -3.53% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cardinal Health, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.91% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.85%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.42% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CAH went down by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +2.38% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $54.88. In addition, Cardinal Health, Inc. saw 2.10% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CAH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.16 for the present operating margin and +4.15 for gross margin. The net margin for Cardinal Health, Inc. stands at -2.42. Equity return holds the value -302.30%, with -9.10% for asset returns.

