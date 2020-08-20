Search
Home Business
Business

Buy or Sell ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Melissa Arnold

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.40 and move down -67.84%, while ZI stocks collected -1.58% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that ZoomInfo Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Worth an Investment?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) 4 of the analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $52.54 which is $16.13 above current price. ZI currently has a short float of 8.88% and public float of 51.99M with average trading volume of 3.39M shares.

ZI Market Performance

ZI stocks went down by -1.58% for the week, with the monthly drop of -11.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.45% for ZI stocks with the simple moving average of -13.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ZI shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for ZI socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $50 based on the research report published on June 30, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZI stock at the price of $55. The rating they have provided for ZI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 29, 2020.

UBS gave “Neutral” rating to ZI stocks, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on June 29, 2020.

ZI Stocks -13.41% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.42% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.24%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.97% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -23.62% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZI went down by -3.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $41.34. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw 11.53% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ZI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.91 for the present operating margin and +70.75 for gross margin. The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at -26.59. Total capital return value is set at 7.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.99.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical
Next articleEyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) future in Healthcare Sector

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

What Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.63 and move...
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.64 and move...
Business

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.93 and move down...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

What Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.63 and move...
View Post
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.64 and move...
View Post
Business

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.93 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.28 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $153.41 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

What Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.63 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $153.41 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) – the Stock that lost -2.85% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went down by -2.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $105.95 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Welltower Inc. (WELL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) went down by -1.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $93.17 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.07 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.93 and move down...
Read more
Business

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) sinking towards new 52-week low

Melissa Arnold - 0
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.20 and move...
Read more
Business

What’s Behind The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Volatile Ride?

Nicola Day - 0
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.13 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.24 and move...
Read more
Business

First BanCorp. (FBP) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.10 and move down...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.64 and move...
Read more
Companies

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.60 and...
Read more
Companies

Is New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.47...
Read more
Companies

Why Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) went down by -0.66% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.00 and move...
Read more
Companies

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.54 and move...
Read more

Quick Links