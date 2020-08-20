Buy or Sell Edison International (EIX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $78.93 and move down -51.06%, while EIX stocks collected -4.18% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 4 hours ago that Bondholders fear California blackout threats, wildfires

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Worth an Investment?

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.89 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EIX Market Performance

EIX stocks went down by -4.18% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.61% and a quarterly performance of -7.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.43%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.65% for EIX stocks with the simple moving average of -17.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for EIX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for EIX socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $70 based on the research report published on June 15, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIX stock at the price of $66. The rating they have provided for EIX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 11, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Buy” rating to EIX stocks, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on May 4, 2020.

EIX Stocks -5.92% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Edison International was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.80% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.95%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.86% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -15.22% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EIX went down by -4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -20.33% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $54.01. In addition, Edison International saw -30.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EIX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Edison International (EIX), starting from Taylor Peter J., who sold 230 shares at the price of $55.33 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 15,413 shares of Edison International, valued at $12,726 with the latest closing price.

Taylor Peter J., the Director of Edison International, sold 230 shares at the value of $56.16 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Taylor Peter J. is holding 12,817 shares at the value of $12,917 based on the most recent closing price.

EIX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +17.89 for the present operating margin and +22.35 for gross margin. The net margin for Edison International stands at +10.40. Total capital return value is set at 6.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return holds the value 8.20%, with 1.70% for asset returns.

Based on Edison International (EIX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.30 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 59.56. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 30.44 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.44 and long-term debt to capital is 138.95.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.84 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for Edison International is 8.83 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.