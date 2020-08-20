Buy or Sell Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.07 and move down -48.72%, while AFL stocks collected -1.57% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Aflac Incorporated Board of Directors Increases Shares Authorized for Repurchase

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Worth an Investment?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.26 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AFL Market Performance

AFL stocks went down by -1.57% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.42% and a quarterly performance of 6.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.60%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.18% for AFL stocks with the simple moving average of -13.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AFL shares by setting it to “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for AFL socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on March 20, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL stock at the price of $62. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29, 2019.

Evercore ISI gave “ Underperform” rating to AFL stocks, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on July 16, 2019.

AFL Stocks 1.96% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Aflac Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -32.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.25%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.01% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.89% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AFL went down by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -30.93% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $36.62. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -30.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AFL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Aflac Incorporated (AFL), starting from Lloyd Karole, who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $38.13 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 33,585 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $38,125 with the latest closing price.

RIMER BARBARA K, the Director of Aflac Incorporated, sold 11,026 shares at the value of $36.23 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that RIMER BARBARA K is holding 25,956 shares at the value of $399,505 based on the most recent closing price.

AFL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +20.95 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +14.81. Total capital return value is set at 14.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.21. Equity return holds the value 10.30%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 23.03 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 18.72.