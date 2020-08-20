Analyzing Future Direction of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX): Next Earning Report on 10/28/2020

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.43 and move down -137.34%, while WPX stocks collected -8.43% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/12/20 that Oil Rises Again as Supply Remains Subdued

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Worth an Investment?

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) The 36 Months beta value for WPX stocks is at 3.57, while 25 of the analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for WPX Energy, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 3 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.02 which is $2.76 above current price. WPX currently has a short float of 7.90% and public float of 402.27M with average trading volume of 9.95M shares.

WPX Market Performance

WPX stocks went down by -8.43% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.49% and a quarterly performance of 2.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.73% for WPX stocks with the simple moving average of -23.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPX stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for WPX shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for WPX socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $41.50 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPX stock at the price of $6.75, previously predicting the value of $5.25. The rating they have provided for WPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “Outperform” rating to WPX stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 19, 2020.

WPX Stocks -1.46% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, WPX Energy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -57.85% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.56%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.14% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -21.45% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WPX went down by -8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -40.22% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.12. In addition, WPX Energy, Inc. saw -55.75% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WPX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX), starting from HERDMAN ROBERT, who bought 35,000 shares at the price of $3.37 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 52,807 shares of WPX Energy, Inc., valued at $117,950 with the latest closing price.

Gaspar Clay M, the President and COO of WPX Energy, Inc., bought 25,000 shares at the value of $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Gaspar Clay M is holding 951,621 shares at the value of $95,250 based on the most recent closing price.

WPX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.01 for the present operating margin and +28.71 for gross margin. The net margin for WPX Energy, Inc. stands at +10.55. Total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return holds the value -16.90%, with -8.60% for asset returns.

Based on WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX), the company’s capital structure generated 50.45 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 33.53. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 25.14 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.00 and long-term debt to capital is 49.13.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.27 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for WPX Energy, Inc. is 5.72 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.