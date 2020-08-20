Analyzing Future Direction of SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP): Next Earning Report on 11/04/2020

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) went up by 11.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.94 and move down -17.74%, while SHSP stocks collected 30.40% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that SharpSpring Appoints Savneet Singh to Board of Directors

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Worth an Investment?

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) The 36 Months beta value for SHSP stocks is at 1.42, while 4 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for SharpSpring, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $14.25 which is $0.41 above current price. SHSP currently has a short float of 3.89% and public float of 9.98M with average trading volume of 113.00K shares.

SHSP Market Performance

SHSP stocks went up by 30.40% for the week, with the monthly jump of 37.20% and a quarterly performance of 16.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.96%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.09% for SHSP stocks with the simple moving average of 24.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHSP stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SHSP shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for SHSP socks in the upcoming period according to Stephens is $13 based on the research report published on August 8, 2019.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHSP stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for SHSP stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 30, 2019.

ROTH Capital gave “Buy” rating to SHSP stocks, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on June 25, 2019.

SHSP Stocks 36.71% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, SharpSpring, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -15.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.90%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.35%, while the shares surge at the distance of +47.82% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +30.40% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SHSP went up by +30.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +14.95% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.70. In addition, SharpSpring, Inc. saw 3.23% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SHSP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP), starting from CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, who sold 5,550 shares at the price of $6.64 back on May 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,148,545 shares of SharpSpring, Inc., valued at $36,846 with the latest closing price.

CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, the 10% Owner of SharpSpring, Inc., sold 5,000 shares at the value of $6.77 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP is holding 1,154,095 shares at the value of $33,871 based on the most recent closing price.

SHSP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -45.21 for the present operating margin and +64.08 for gross margin. The net margin for SharpSpring, Inc. stands at -54.57. Total capital return value is set at -36.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.94. Equity return holds the value -44.40%, with -33.20% for asset returns.

Based on SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP), the company’s capital structure generated 18.56 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 15.65. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 14.07 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -72.13 and long-term debt to capital is 17.27.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.93 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for SharpSpring, Inc. is 20.66 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.