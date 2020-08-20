A Lesson to Learn: Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Fell -5.25%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) went down by -5.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.70 and move down -591.18%, while BNGO stocks collected -11.53% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Bionano Genomics Appoints Industry Leading Cytogeneticist Dr. Alka Chaubey as the Company’s First Chief Medical Officer to Help Lead the Conversion of Cytogenetics to Digital Cytogenetics with Saphyr

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Worth an Investment?

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Bionano Genomics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.50 which is -$0.68 below current price. BNGO currently has a short float of 5.59% and public float of 136.12M with average trading volume of 23.88M shares.

BNGO Market Performance

BNGO stocks went down by -11.53% for the week, with the monthly drop of -17.52% and a quarterly performance of 76.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.18%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.70% for BNGO stocks with the simple moving average of -8.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BNGO shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for BNGO socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 8, 2020.

BNGO Stocks 8.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Bionano Genomics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -85.52% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.61%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, while the shares sank at the distance of -23.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +23.73% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO went down by -11.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.70% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.7780. In addition, Bionano Genomics, Inc. saw -45.12% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BNGO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -255.44 for the present operating margin and +22.46 for gross margin. The net margin for Bionano Genomics, Inc. stands at -294.34. Total capital return value is set at -120.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -261.76.

Based on Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), the company’s capital structure generated 555.80 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 84.75.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.11 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for Bionano Genomics, Inc. is 1.87 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.