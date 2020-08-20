– 25.39 – 26.08: is It Good Range to Buy Bank of America Corporation (BAC)?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $35.72 and move down -40.08%, while BAC stocks collected -4.60% of loss with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 7 hours ago that The Latest Pain Trade on Wall Street: Banks

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Worth an Investment?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.25 times of increase in earnings at the present.

BAC Market Performance

BAC stocks went down by -4.60% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.42% and a quarterly performance of 11.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.57%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.37% for BAC stocks with the simple moving average of -8.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BAC shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for BAC socks in the upcoming period according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on July 9, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAC stock at the price of $25. The rating they have provided for BAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 8, 2020.

Societe Generale gave “ Buy” rating to BAC stocks, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 7, 2020.

BAC Stocks 3.05% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Bank of America Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -28.61% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.42%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.90% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.64% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BAC went down by -4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.81% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $25.47. In addition, Bank of America Corporation saw -27.60% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BAC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Bank of America Corporation (BAC), starting from BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, who bought 5 shares at the price of $14.70 back on Dec 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 5 shares of Bank of America Corporation, valued at $74 with the latest closing price.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Bank of America Corporation, bought 3 shares at the value of $14.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ is holding 3 shares at the value of $44 based on the most recent closing price.

BAC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +29.45 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Bank of America Corporation stands at +24.14. Total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10. Equity return holds the value 7.80%, with 0.70% for asset returns.

Based on Bank of America Corporation (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 201.95 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 66.88.