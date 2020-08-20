Search
– 0.473 – 0.4919: is It Good Range to Buy Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN)?

by Denise Gardner

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.40 and move down -3525%, while OCGN stocks collected -19.70% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Ocugen Provides Business Update and Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Worth an Investment?

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.23 times of increase in earnings at the present.

OCGN Market Performance

OCGN stocks went down by -19.70% for the week, with the monthly jump of 20.06% and a quarterly performance of 54.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.29%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.33% for OCGN stocks with the simple moving average of 11.35% for the last 200 days.

OCGN Stocks 34.92% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ocugen, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -97.24% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 21.31%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, while the shares surge at the distance of +52.56% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +60.57% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN went down by -19.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -68.41% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.5378. In addition, Ocugen, Inc. saw -7.67% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OCGN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN), starting from Castillo Kirsten, who bought 75,000 shares at the price of $0.31 back on May 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 75,000 shares of Ocugen, Inc., valued at $23,498 with the latest closing price.

Musunuri Shankar, the Chief Executive Officer of Ocugen, Inc., bought 143,000 shares at the value of $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Musunuri Shankar is holding 406,000 shares at the value of $50,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Quick Links