Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.50, while XERS stocks collected 30.40% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Worth an Investment?

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) 5 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.43 which is -$4.29 below current price. XERS currently has a short float of 39.50% and public float of 33.63M with average trading volume of 2.84M shares.

XERS Market Performance

XERS stocks went up by 30.40% for the week, with the monthly jump of 45.42% and a quarterly performance of 3.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.30%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.02% for XERS stocks with the simple moving average of -7.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XERS shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for XERS socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on February 18, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XERS stock at the price of $24. The rating they have provided for XERS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 16, 2018.

Leerink Partners gave “Outperform” rating to XERS stocks, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 16, 2018.

XERS Stocks 21.38% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -65.69% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.25%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 14.14%, while the shares surge at the distance of +45.92% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -17.34% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, XERS went up by +30.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -47.56% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.27. In addition, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -39.15% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

XERS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS), starting from Shannon John Patrick Jr, who bought 22,000 shares at the price of $3.55 back on May 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 117,493 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $77,994 with the latest closing price.

Shannon John Patrick Jr, the See Remarks of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bought 7,886 shares at the value of $3.20 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Shannon John Patrick Jr is holding 95,493 shares at the value of $25,219 based on the most recent closing price.

XERS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -4495.96 for the present operating margin and +1.51 for gross margin. The net margin for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -4613.52. Total capital return value is set at -135.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.50. Equity return holds the value -314.00%, with -103.10% for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 403.89 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.15. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 53.50 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -17.09 and long-term debt to capital is 403.89.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 61.29 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 0.64 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.