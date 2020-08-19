Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.12 and move down -6.96%, while MAXR stocks collected 5.79% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/15/20 that Maxar’s 1300-Class Broadcasting Satellite Built for B-SAT Performing According to Plan After Launch

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Worth an Investment?

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) The 36 Months beta value for MAXR stocks is at 1.30, while 3 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $23.28 which is -$26.29 below current price. MAXR currently has a short float of 14.91% and public float of 59.85M with average trading volume of 1.82M shares.

MAXR Market Performance

MAXR stocks went up by 5.79% for the week, with the monthly jump of 58.09% and a quarterly performance of 166.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 305.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.51% for MAXR stocks with the simple moving average of 80.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXR stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for MAXR shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MAXR socks in the upcoming period according to TD Securities is $27 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXR stock at the price of $27. The rating they have provided for MAXR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 15, 2020.

CIBC gave “ Neutral” rating to MAXR stocks, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on December 19, 2019.

MAXR Stocks 43.47% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Maxar Technologies Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.51% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.28%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, while the shares surge at the distance of +57.90% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +45.25% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MAXR went up by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +209.66% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $21.43. In addition, Maxar Technologies Inc. saw 67.77% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MAXR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), starting from Scott Walter S., who sold 495 shares at the price of $17.85 back on Feb 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 176,039 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc., valued at $8,836 with the latest closing price.

Robertson III Jeff, the SVP, Operations of Maxar Technologies Inc., sold 655 shares at the value of $17.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that Robertson III Jeff is holding 61,500 shares at the value of $11,692 based on the most recent closing price.

MAXR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.62 for the present operating margin and +18.91 for gross margin. The net margin for Maxar Technologies Inc. stands at +4.98. Total capital return value is set at 0.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.19.

Based on Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), the company’s capital structure generated 423.52 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.90. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 62.50 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.13 and long-term debt to capital is 412.09.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.41 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for Maxar Technologies Inc. is 3.96 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.