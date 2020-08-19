Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) went up by 5.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.84 and move down -758.25%, while SONM stocks collected -4.52% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Splashtop Brings On-demand Remote Support to Sonim Devices

SONM Market Performance

SONM stocks went down by -4.52% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.81% and a quarterly performance of 13.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.16%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.01% for SONM stocks with the simple moving average of -42.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONM stock at the price of $17. The rating they have provided for SONM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 18, 2019.

National Securities gave “ Buy” rating to SONM stocks, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 9, 2019.

SONM Stocks 13.53% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sonim Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -88.29% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.96%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.78% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.62% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SONM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -54.42% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.9898. In addition, Sonim Technologies, Inc. saw -72.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SONM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM), starting from Wilkinson Thomas Wiley, who bought 200,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Jun 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 727,500 shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc., valued at $150,000 with the latest closing price.

Hochschild Maurice, the Director of Sonim Technologies, Inc., bought 15,000 shares at the value of $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hochschild Maurice is holding 134,000 shares at the value of $11,250 based on the most recent closing price.

SONM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -18.62 for the present operating margin and +29.68 for gross margin. The net margin for Sonim Technologies, Inc. stands at -22.22. Total capital return value is set at -79.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.83. Equity return holds the value -110.90%, with -50.60% for asset returns.

Based on Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM), the company’s capital structure generated 39.89 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.52. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 18.36 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -14.22 and long-term debt to capital is 1.42.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.57 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for Sonim Technologies, Inc. is 7.07 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.