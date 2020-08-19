Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) went down by -2.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.60 and move down -577.42%, while TMBR stocks remain unchanged in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Timber Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) Worth an Investment?

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) The 36 Months beta value for TMBR stocks is at 0.28, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.00 which is -$1.86 below current price. TMBR currently has a short float of 18.49% and public float of 3.81M with average trading volume of 959.68K shares.

TMBR Market Performance

TMBR stocks changed by 0.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -18.42% and a quarterly performance of -54.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.03%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.12% for TMBR stocks with the simple moving average of -51.55% for the last 200 days.

TMBR Stocks -14.01% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -85.24% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.52%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, while the shares sank at the distance of -18.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -35.19% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TMBR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -45.99% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.9190. In addition, Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -63.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.