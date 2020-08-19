OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) went up by 7.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.33 and move down -60.39%, while OSPN stocks collected -33.40% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against OneSpan Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Worth an Investment?

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.01 times of increase in earnings at the present.

OSPN Market Performance

OSPN stocks went down by -33.40% for the week, with the monthly drop of -28.96% and a quarterly performance of 14.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.98% for OSPN stocks with the simple moving average of 4.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSPN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for OSPN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for OSPN socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $24 based on the research report published on May 19, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSPN stock at the price of $24. The rating they have provided for OSPN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 27, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave “Buy” rating to OSPN stocks, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on June 26, 2019.

OSPN Stocks -22.40% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, OneSpan Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -37.65% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.45%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, while the shares sank at the distance of -28.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.55% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OSPN went down by -33.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +11.06% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $27.65. In addition, OneSpan Inc. saw 21.38% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

OSPN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OneSpan Inc. (OSPN), starting from HUNT T KENDALL, who sold 53,547 shares at the price of $30.03 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,292,305 shares of OneSpan Inc., valued at $1,608,016 with the latest closing price.

HUNT T KENDALL, the Director of OneSpan Inc., sold 50,000 shares at the value of $21.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that HUNT T KENDALL is holding 842,600 shares at the value of $1,075,500 based on the most recent closing price.

OSPN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.43 for the present operating margin and +64.08 for gross margin. The net margin for OneSpan Inc. stands at +3.45. Total capital return value is set at 6.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.33. Equity return holds the value 3.30%, with 2.30% for asset returns.

Based on OneSpan Inc. (OSPN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.28 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 5.01.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.32 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for OneSpan Inc. is 3.71 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.