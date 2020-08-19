Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went down by -0.28% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.82 and move down -82.84%, while OLN stocks collected -3.13% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Olin Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Worth an Investment?

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) The 36 Months beta value for OLN stocks is at 1.36, while 3 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Olin Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 13 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $13.00 which is $2.23 above current price. OLN currently has a short float of 4.26% and public float of 154.54M with average trading volume of 2.57M shares.

OLN Market Performance

OLN stocks went down by -3.13% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.71% and a quarterly performance of -4.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.21%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.36% for OLN stocks with the simple moving average of -24.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OLN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for OLN socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 10, 2020.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLN stock at the price of $15. The rating they have provided for OLN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 1, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave “Sector Weight” rating to OLN stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 26, 2020.

OLN Stocks -8.94% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Olin Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -45.31% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, while the shares sank at the distance of -10.12% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -30.38% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OLN went down by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -40.89% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.52. In addition, Olin Corporation saw -37.16% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OLN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Olin Corporation (OLN), starting from Sutton Scott McDougald, who bought 8,482 shares at the price of $11.41 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 65,556 shares of Olin Corporation, valued at $96,780 with the latest closing price.

Sutton Scott McDougald, the Director of Olin Corporation, bought 11,518 shares at the value of $11.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Sutton Scott McDougald is holding 57,074 shares at the value of $129,471 based on the most recent closing price.

OLN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.73 for the present operating margin and +11.49 for gross margin. The net margin for Olin Corporation stands at -0.18. Total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.19. Equity return holds the value -9.80%, with -2.50% for asset returns.

Based on Olin Corporation (OLN), the company’s capital structure generated 154.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 60.63. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.53 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.13 and long-term debt to capital is 150.66.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.03 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for Olin Corporation is 7.85 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.