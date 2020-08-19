Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $56.88 and move down -56.39%, while L stocks collected -5.80% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Loews Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Worth an Investment?

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) The 36 Months beta value for L stocks is at 0.77, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Loews Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $52.00 which is -$36.37 below current price. L currently has a short float of 1.12% and public float of 237.55M with average trading volume of 1.14M shares.

L Market Performance

L stocks went down by -5.80% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.62% and a quarterly performance of 17.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.62% for L stocks with the simple moving average of -13.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for L socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 2, 2016.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see L stock at the price of $44, previously predicting the value of $48. The rating they have provided for L stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 6, 2015.

Deutsche Bank gave “ Hold” rating to L stocks, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 24, 2014.

L Stocks 2.43% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Loews Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -36.06% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.94%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.22% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.96% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, L went down by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -25.78% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $36.96. In addition, Loews Corporation saw -30.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

L Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Loews Corporation (L), starting from LOEWS CORP, who bought 25,784 shares at the price of $32.41 back on Jun 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 243,214,203 shares of Loews Corporation, valued at $835,659 with the latest closing price.

LOEWS CORP, the 10% Owner of Loews Corporation, bought 73,583 shares at the value of $32.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that LOEWS CORP is holding 243,188,419 shares at the value of $2,423,824 based on the most recent closing price.

L Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.70 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Loews Corporation stands at +6.31. Total capital return value is set at 4.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return holds the value -6.50%, with -1.50% for asset returns.

Based on Loews Corporation (L), the company’s capital structure generated 63.95 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 39.01.