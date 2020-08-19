Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $62.81 and move down -0.22%, while PCRX stocks collected 4.52% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Pacira BioSciences Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

PCRX Market Performance

PCRX stocks went up by 4.52% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.26% and a quarterly performance of 47.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.36%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.09% for PCRX stocks with the simple moving average of 40.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCRX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PCRX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PCRX socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $64 based on the research report published on July 6, 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCRX stock at the price of $64. The rating they have provided for PCRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 27, 2020.

Northland Capital gave “Outperform” rating to PCRX stocks, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 7, 2020.

PCRX Stocks 19.14% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.22% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.54%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, while the shares surge at the distance of +14.11% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +29.16% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PCRX went up by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +54.78% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $56.80. In addition, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. saw 38.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PCRX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX), starting from Wicki Andreas, who sold 34,904 shares at the price of $61.47 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 695,186 shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc., valued at $2,145,549 with the latest closing price.

Wicki Andreas, the Director of Pacira BioSciences, Inc., sold 113,500 shares at the value of $60.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Wicki Andreas is holding 730,090 shares at the value of $6,903,070 based on the most recent closing price.

PCRX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.48 for the present operating margin and +73.30 for gross margin. The net margin for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. stands at -2.62. Total capital return value is set at 5.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return holds the value -2.80%, with -1.20% for asset returns.

Based on Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 99.15 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 49.79. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.35 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.51 and long-term debt to capital is 97.76.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.61 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. is 9.85 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.