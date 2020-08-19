22nd Century Group, Inc. (AMEX:XXII) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.46 and move down -290.48%, while XXII stocks collected -11.04% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that 22nd Century Group Reports Financial Results and Business Highlights for the Second Quarter 2020

XXII Market Performance

XXII stocks went down by -11.04% for the week, with the monthly drop of -19.43% and a quarterly performance of -20.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.71%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.02% for XXII stocks with the simple moving average of -30.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on 22nd Century Group, Inc. (AMEX:XXII)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XXII shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for XXII socks in the upcoming period according to Chardan Capital Markets is $11.50 based on the research report published on October 16, 2017.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XXII stock at the price of $3.50, previously predicting the value of $4.50. The rating they have provided for XXII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11, 2016.

XXII Stocks -19.56% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, 22nd Century Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -74.29% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.38%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, while the shares sank at the distance of -18.91% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -34.09% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, XXII went down by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -66.53% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.7458. In addition, 22nd Century Group, Inc. saw -42.50% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

XXII Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII), starting from SULLIVAN NORA B, who bought 22,000 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Jun 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 308,523 shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc., valued at $17,160 with the latest closing price.

XXII Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -86.81 for the present operating margin and -5.46 for gross margin. The net margin for 22nd Century Group, Inc. stands at -102.81. Total capital return value is set at -32.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.39. Equity return holds the value -44.50%, with -39.80% for asset returns.

Based on 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII), the company’s capital structure generated 2.38 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 2.32. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 2.14 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -397.72 and long-term debt to capital is 1.09.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.91 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for 22nd Century Group, Inc. is 29.72 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.39.