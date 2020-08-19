Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) went down by -2.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.65 and move down -291.56%, while GEL stocks collected -7.36% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Genesis Energy, L.P. to Present at the 2020 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Worth an Investment?

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) The 36 Months beta value for GEL stocks is at 2.63, while 2 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Genesis Energy, L.P. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.90 which is $4.38 above current price. GEL currently has a short float of 1.81% and public float of 105.78M with average trading volume of 1.23M shares.

GEL Market Performance

GEL stocks went down by -7.36% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.79% and a quarterly performance of -12.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.37%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.02% for GEL stocks with the simple moving average of -47.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GEL shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for GEL socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $8 based on the research report published on March 16, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEL stock at the price of $15, previously predicting the value of $21. The rating they have provided for GEL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 20, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “ Underweight” rating to GEL stocks, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 7, 2020.

GEL Stocks -17.00% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Genesis Energy, L.P. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -74.46% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.95%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, while the shares sank at the distance of -18.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -45.73% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GEL went down by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -70.05% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.57. In addition, Genesis Energy, L.P. saw -70.51% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GEL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL), starting from ALBERT CONRAD P, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Mar 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 15,000 shares of Genesis Energy, L.P., valued at $30,391 with the latest closing price.

Davison James E, the Director of Genesis Energy, L.P., bought 100,000 shares at the value of $3.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Davison James E is holding 2,605,994 shares at the value of $348,800 based on the most recent closing price.

GEL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.26 for the present operating margin and +13.38 for gross margin. The net margin for Genesis Energy, L.P. stands at +3.87. Total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.64. Equity return holds the value -25.30%, with -5.20% for asset returns.

Based on Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL), the company’s capital structure generated 161.91 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 61.82. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 54.51 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.25 and long-term debt to capital is 249.09.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.81 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for Genesis Energy, L.P. is 6.70 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.