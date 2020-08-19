Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.80 and move down -16.43%, while AMKR stocks collected 6.10% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/04/20 that Charting a solid August start: S&P 500, Nasdaq stage latest summer breakouts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Worth an Investment?

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.00 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AMKR Market Performance

AMKR stocks went up by 6.10% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.24% and a quarterly performance of 38.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.11%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.87% for AMKR stocks with the simple moving average of 18.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMKR shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for AMKR socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $10.50 based on the research report published on April 28, 2020.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMKR stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for AMKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “ Outperform” rating to AMKR stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 29, 2019.

AMKR Stocks 7.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Amkor Technology, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.11% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.69%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.41% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.72% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR went up by +6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +9.17% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.39. In addition, Amkor Technology, Inc. saw 4.38% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AMKR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR), starting from Faust Megan, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $15.40 back on Jul 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,219 shares of Amkor Technology, Inc., valued at $770,000 with the latest closing price.

Faust Megan, the CFO of Amkor Technology, Inc., sold 4,500 shares at the value of $12.41 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23, which means that Faust Megan is holding 7,219 shares at the value of $55,845 based on the most recent closing price.

AMKR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.67 for the present operating margin and +16.03 for gross margin. The net margin for Amkor Technology, Inc. stands at +2.98. Total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return holds the value 13.70%, with 5.70% for asset returns.

Based on Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 81.76 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.98. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.19 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.21 and long-term debt to capital is 71.85.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.95 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for Amkor Technology, Inc. is 5.15 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.