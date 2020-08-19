Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.20 and move down -6.52%, while ADM stocks collected -0.18% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that ADM Directors Declare Cash Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Worth an Investment?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.78 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ADM Market Performance

ADM stocks went down by -0.18% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.17% and a quarterly performance of 27.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.51%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.63% for ADM stocks with the simple moving average of 9.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for ADM shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ADM socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $51 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADM stock at the price of $39, previously predicting the value of $40. The rating they have provided for ADM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 27, 2020.

Barclays gave “Overweight” rating to ADM stocks, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on June 30, 2020.

ADM Stocks 7.31% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.12% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.82%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.44% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.31% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ADM went down by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +5.40% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $43.35. In addition, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company saw -4.40% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ADM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), starting from Morris Gregory A, who sold 4,491 shares at the price of $44.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 184,330 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, valued at $197,604 with the latest closing price.

Cuddy Christopher M, the Senior Vice President of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, sold 1,929 shares at the value of $42.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Cuddy Christopher M is holding 167,800 shares at the value of $82,491 based on the most recent closing price.

ADM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.60 for the present operating margin and +6.40 for gross margin. The net margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stands at +2.13. Total capital return value is set at 5.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.08. Equity return holds the value 9.30%, with 4.00% for asset returns.

Based on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), the company’s capital structure generated 51.42 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 33.96. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 22.45 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.02 and long-term debt to capital is 44.01.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.55 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 13.10 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.