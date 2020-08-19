WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) went down by -1.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.19 and move down -101.07%, while WW stocks collected -5.63% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/05/20 that WW Stock Slides 8% After Quarterly Earnings Miss

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Worth an Investment?

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.46 times of increase in earnings at the present.

WW Market Performance

WW stocks went down by -5.63% for the week, with the monthly drop of -10.39% and a quarterly performance of -10.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.32%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.11% for WW stocks with the simple moving average of -20.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WW shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for WW socks in the upcoming period according to DA Davidson is $39 based on the research report published on June 16, 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WW stock at the price of $39. The rating they have provided for WW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12, 2020.

Jefferies gave “Buy” rating to WW stocks, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on May 13, 2020.

WW Stocks -7.89% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, WW International, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -50.26% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.37%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.85% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WW went down by -5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -32.69% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $25.37. In addition, WW International, Inc. saw -38.58% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW International, Inc. (WW), starting from WINFREY OPRAH, who sold 52,420 shares at the price of $25.87 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of WW International, Inc., valued at $1,356,340 with the latest closing price.

WINFREY OPRAH, the Director of WW International, Inc., sold 34,786 shares at the value of $30.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that WINFREY OPRAH is holding 0 shares at the value of $1,049,494 based on the most recent closing price.

WW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +20.85 for the present operating margin and +56.38 for gross margin. The net margin for WW International, Inc. stands at +8.46. Total capital return value is set at 29.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return holds the value -12.20%, with 5.50% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.95 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for WW International, Inc. is 48.93 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.