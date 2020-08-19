Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) went up by 1.82% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.52 and move down -35.71%, while WSTL stocks collected 2.80% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that CORRECTING and REPLACING – Westell Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Worth an Investment?

Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) The 36 Months beta value for WSTL stocks is at 1.06, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Westell Technologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.00 which is -$1.12 below current price. WSTL currently has a short float of 0.17% and public float of 10.64M with average trading volume of 153.17K shares.

WSTL Market Performance

WSTL stocks went up by 2.80% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.65% and a quarterly performance of 46.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.17% for WSTL stocks with the simple moving average of 20.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSTL stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for WSTL shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for WSTL socks in the upcoming period according to Northland Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 28, 2015.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSTL stock at the price of $2.25, previously predicting the value of $2.50. The rating they have provided for WSTL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 6, 2015.

Northland Capital gave “Market Perform” rating to WSTL stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on May 23, 2014.

WSTL Stocks 15.27% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Westell Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.32% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.38%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +33.73% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WSTL went down by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -17.16% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.0746. In addition, Westell Technologies, Inc. saw 22.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

WSTL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Westell Technologies, Inc. (WSTL), starting from CHANDLER SCOTT C, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Nov 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 38,653 shares of Westell Technologies, Inc., valued at $4,950 with the latest closing price.

Brannock Kirk R, the Director of Westell Technologies, Inc., bought 200 shares at the value of $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Brannock Kirk R is holding 169,201 shares at the value of $192 based on the most recent closing price.

WSTL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -30.98 for the present operating margin and +28.26 for gross margin. The net margin for Westell Technologies, Inc. stands at -33.72. Total capital return value is set at -25.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.64. Equity return holds the value -28.70%, with -23.60% for asset returns.

Based on Westell Technologies, Inc. (WSTL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.83.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is -0.27 with debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for Westell Technologies, Inc. is 5.49 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.23.