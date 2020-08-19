Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $41.14 and move down -108.09%, while SLB stocks collected -2.61% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/07/20 that Schlumberger Stock Has Tumbled, but Director Mark Papa Just Scooped Up Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Worth an Investment?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) The 36 Months beta value for SLB stocks is at 2.17, while 18 of the analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Schlumberger Limited stocks as a “buy” while 3 as overweight, 10 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $23.84 which is $3.7 above current price. SLB currently has a short float of 1.59% and public float of 1.39B with average trading volume of 13.98M shares.

SLB Market Performance

SLB stocks went down by -2.61% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.21% and a quarterly performance of 15.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.02%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.49% for SLB stocks with the simple moving average of -22.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SLB shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for SLB socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLB stock at the price of $26, previously predicting the value of $20. The rating they have provided for SLB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27, 2020.

Cowen gave “Outperform” rating to SLB stocks, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on July 27, 2020.

SLB Stocks 3.13% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Schlumberger Limited was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -51.94% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.71%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.07% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -16.41% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SLB went down by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -39.52% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $19.49. In addition, Schlumberger Limited saw -50.82% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SLB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Schlumberger Limited (SLB), starting from Papa Mark G, who bought 15,000 shares at the price of $19.46 back on Aug 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 50,131 shares of Schlumberger Limited, valued at $291,875 with the latest closing price.

Merad Abdellah, the EVP, Performance Management of Schlumberger Limited, sold 14,822 shares at the value of $19.19 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Merad Abdellah is holding 54,750 shares at the value of $284,449 based on the most recent closing price.

SLB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.91 for the present operating margin and +12.80 for gross margin. The net margin for Schlumberger Limited stands at -30.80. Total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.46. Equity return holds the value -116.20%, with -42.10% for asset returns.

Based on Schlumberger Limited (SLB), the company’s capital structure generated 70.31 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 41.28. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 29.67 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.11 and long-term debt to capital is 66.02.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.15 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for Schlumberger Limited is 4.21 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.