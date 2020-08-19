Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.91 and move down -16.39%, while NLS stocks collected -3.19% of loss with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/12/20 that Nautilus Is Too Pumped Up

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Worth an Investment?

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) The 36 Months beta value for NLS stocks is at 2.41, while 4 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Nautilus, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $19.00 which is -$3.67 below current price. NLS currently has a short float of 12.63% and public float of 29.32M with average trading volume of 1.42M shares.

NLS Market Performance

NLS stocks went down by -3.19% for the week, with the monthly jump of 28.00% and a quarterly performance of 129.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 943.51%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.38% for NLS stocks with the simple moving average of 176.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLS stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for NLS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NLS socks in the upcoming period according to SunTrust is $8 based on the research report published on April 23, 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLS stock at the price of $3. The rating they have provided for NLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26, 2020.

Lake Street gave “ Buy” rating to NLS stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 25, 2020.

NLS Stocks 36.64% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Nautilus, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.08% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.60%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, while the shares surge at the distance of +23.82% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +99.27% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NLS went down by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +728.48% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.88. In addition, Nautilus, Inc. saw 681.14% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NLS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Nautilus, Inc. (NLS), starting from Barr Jim, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $14.21 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 44,855 shares of Nautilus, Inc., valued at $1,420,615 with the latest closing price.

McGregor Jay, the VP & GM, Retail of Nautilus, Inc., sold 890 shares at the value of $13.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that McGregor Jay is holding 0 shares at the value of $12,429 based on the most recent closing price.

NLS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -9.23 for the present operating margin and +35.75 for gross margin. The net margin for Nautilus, Inc. stands at -29.84. Total capital return value is set at -16.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.28. Equity return holds the value -9.30%, with -4.10% for asset returns.

Based on Nautilus, Inc. (NLS), the company’s capital structure generated 40.59 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 28.87. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 16.68 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -25.82 and long-term debt to capital is 36.48.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.25 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for Nautilus, Inc. is 5.80 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.