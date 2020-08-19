Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) went up by 5.68% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.96 and move down -166.67%, while POLA stocks collected -21.19% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/02/20 that Polar Power Announces $2.8 Million Private Placement

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Worth an Investment?

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) The 36 Months beta value for POLA stocks is at 1.30, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Polar Power, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.00 which is -$1.86 below current price. POLA currently has a short float of 8.16% and public float of 5.12M with average trading volume of 3.21M shares.

POLA Market Performance

POLA stocks went down by -21.19% for the week, with the monthly drop of -43.81% and a quarterly performance of 48.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.64%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.22% for POLA stocks with the simple moving average of -14.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POLA stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for POLA shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for POLA socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on November 7, 2017.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POLA stock at the price of $7. The rating they have provided for POLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 9, 2017.

POLA Stocks -24.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Polar Power, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -62.50% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.97%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, while the shares sank at the distance of -40.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.73% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, POLA went down by -21.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -36.52% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.6810. In addition, Polar Power, Inc. saw -21.85% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

POLA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -16.05 for the present operating margin and +19.67 for gross margin. The net margin for Polar Power, Inc. stands at -16.31. Total capital return value is set at -17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.34. Equity return holds the value -20.80%, with -16.40% for asset returns.

Based on Polar Power, Inc. (POLA), the company’s capital structure generated 18.41 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 15.55. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 14.36 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -38.53 and long-term debt to capital is 13.26.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.99 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for Polar Power, Inc. is 5.16 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.