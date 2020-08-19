Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $88.77 and move down -61.84%, while PLNT stocks collected -2.63% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Worth an Investment?

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 132.17 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PLNT Market Performance

PLNT stocks went down by -2.63% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.51% and a quarterly performance of -4.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.07%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.96% for PLNT stocks with the simple moving average of -15.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PLNT shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for PLNT socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $105 based on the research report published on June 4, 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT stock at the price of $86, previously predicting the value of $70. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 3, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave “ Neutral” rating to PLNT stocks, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on May 12, 2020.

PLNT Stocks -7.64% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Planet Fitness, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.21% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.08%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.77% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -24.83% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT went down by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -13.84% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $54.16. In addition, Planet Fitness, Inc. saw -26.55% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PLNT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT), starting from Miller Craig Jeffrey, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $53.18 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,580 shares of Planet Fitness, Inc., valued at $106,350 with the latest closing price.

Rondeau Christopher, the Chief Executive Officer of Planet Fitness, Inc., bought 20,000 shares at the value of $50.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Rondeau Christopher is holding 68,604 shares at the value of $1,013,484 based on the most recent closing price.

PLNT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +33.84 for the present operating margin and +45.55 for gross margin. The net margin for Planet Fitness, Inc. stands at +17.09. Total capital return value is set at 23.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return holds the value -5.50%, with 2.00% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 11.09 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for Planet Fitness, Inc. is 12.44 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.