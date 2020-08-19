Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) went up by 0.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.26 and move down -13.97%, while FIT stocks collected 0.47% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Fitbit Premium Reaches 500,000+ Paid Subscribers in First Year

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Worth an Investment?

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) The 36 Months beta value for FIT stocks is at 0.83, while 0 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Fitbit, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.35 which is $0.98 above current price. FIT currently has a short float of 23.68% and public float of 240.85M with average trading volume of 6.54M shares.

FIT Market Performance

FIT stocks went up by 0.47% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.21% and a quarterly performance of -1.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 116.67%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.54% for FIT stocks with the simple moving average of -2.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FIT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for FIT socks in the upcoming period according to DA Davidson is $7 based on the research report published on February 28, 2019.

Wedbush , on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIT stock at the price of $6.50. The rating they have provided for FIT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 22, 2019.

Wedbush gave “ Outperform” rating to FIT stocks, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on October 12, 2018.

FIT Stocks -1.56% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Fitbit, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.26% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.95% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FIT went up by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +3.07% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.52. In addition, Fitbit, Inc. saw -3.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FIT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Fitbit, Inc. (FIT), starting from PARK JAMES, who sold 524,183 shares at the price of $6.53 back on May 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Fitbit, Inc., valued at $3,423,596 with the latest closing price.

PARK JAMES, the PRESIDENT, CEO, COB of Fitbit, Inc., sold 628,433 shares at the value of $6.60 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that PARK JAMES is holding 0 shares at the value of $4,147,406 based on the most recent closing price.

FIT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -18.84 for the present operating margin and +30.16 for gross margin. The net margin for Fitbit, Inc. stands at -22.35. Total capital return value is set at -41.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.68. Equity return holds the value -50.60%, with -20.80% for asset returns.

Based on Fitbit, Inc. (FIT), the company’s capital structure generated 19.04 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 16.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.88 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for Fitbit, Inc. is 3.35 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.