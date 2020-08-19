Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.00 and move down -107.43%, while WDC stocks collected -6.14% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/16/20 that Micron Is Seeing Lower Demand. What It Means for Other Tech Stocks.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Worth an Investment?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) The 36 Months beta value for WDC stocks is at 1.56, while 15 of the analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Western Digital Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 3 as overweight, 13 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $52.44 which is $16.78 above current price. WDC currently has a short float of 2.62% and public float of 298.26M with average trading volume of 5.78M shares.

WDC Market Performance

WDC stocks went down by -6.14% for the week, with the monthly drop of -20.35% and a quarterly performance of -16.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.37%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.09% for WDC stocks with the simple moving average of -30.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WDC shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for WDC socks in the upcoming period according to The Benchmark Company is $52 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDC stock at the price of $50, previously predicting the value of $70. The rating they have provided for WDC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 6, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave “ Hold” rating to WDC stocks, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on August 6, 2020.

WDC Stocks -18.16% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Western Digital Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -51.79% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.36%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, while the shares sank at the distance of -21.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -28.48% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WDC went down by -6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -32.80% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $40.41. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw -45.31% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WDC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Western Digital Corporation (WDC), starting from Sundberg Lori S, who sold 1,300 shares at the price of $45.66 back on Jun 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 44,322 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $59,352 with the latest closing price.

CORDANO MICHAEL D, the President and COO of Western Digital Corporation, sold 200 shares at the value of $70.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that CORDANO MICHAEL D is holding 236,897 shares at the value of $14,032 based on the most recent closing price.

WDC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.60 for the present operating margin and +23.00 for gross margin. The net margin for Western Digital Corporation stands at -1.49. Equity return holds the value -12.50%, with -4.60% for asset returns.