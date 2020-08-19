Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) went down by -0.02% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $94.24 and move down -48.01%, while TSN stocks collected -2.36% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/16/20 that Stagflation Looms Over This Market

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Worth an Investment?

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.71 times of increase in earnings at the present.

TSN Market Performance

TSN stocks went down by -2.36% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.83% and a quarterly performance of 9.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.21%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.64% for TSN stocks with the simple moving average of -10.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TSN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for TSN socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $68 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSN stock at the price of $68. The rating they have provided for TSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 28, 2020.

Bernstein gave “ Outperform” rating to TSN stocks, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on June 4, 2020.

TSN Stocks 3.42% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Tyson Foods, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -32.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.19%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.10% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.28% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TSN went down by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -23.09% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $62.80. In addition, Tyson Foods, Inc. saw -30.06% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TSN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), starting from Martin Chad Roderick, who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $63.08 back on Aug 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Tyson Foods, Inc., valued at $94,620 with the latest closing price.

Martin Chad Roderick, the Group President Poultry of Tyson Foods, Inc., sold 1,548 shares at the value of $63.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Martin Chad Roderick is holding 20,881 shares at the value of $97,525 based on the most recent closing price.

TSN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.95 for the present operating margin and +12.03 for gross margin. The net margin for Tyson Foods, Inc. stands at +4.77. Total capital return value is set at 12.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.05. Equity return holds the value 12.60%, with 5.40% for asset returns.

Based on Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), the company’s capital structure generated 84.73 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 45.87. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.05 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.39 and long-term debt to capital is 69.81.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.99 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for Tyson Foods, Inc. is 21.78 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.