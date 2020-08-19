Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) went down by -1.57% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.98 and move down -17.43%, while RMBS stocks collected -0.24% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Media Alert: Rambus to Present at BMO and Citi Virtual Investor Conferences

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Worth an Investment?

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) The 36 Months beta value for RMBS stocks is at 1.01, while 4 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Rambus Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $17.50 which is $3.04 above current price. RMBS currently has a short float of 3.03% and public float of 112.61M with average trading volume of 687.77K shares.

RMBS Market Performance

RMBS stocks went down by -0.24% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.98% and a quarterly performance of -4.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.75% for RMBS stocks with the simple moving average of 3.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMBS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RMBS shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for RMBS socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $68 based on the research report published on May 15, 2019.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMBS stock at the price of $16. The rating they have provided for RMBS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 29, 2018.

The Benchmark Company gave “Buy” rating to RMBS stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 30, 2018.

RMBS Stocks -2.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Rambus Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.84% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.53%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.34% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.63% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS went down by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +4.44% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.69. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 4.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RMBS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Rambus Inc. (RMBS), starting from STANG ERIC B, who sold 17,500 shares at the price of $14.74 back on Aug 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 41,480 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $257,950 with the latest closing price.

Kim Jae, the SVP, GC & Secretary of Rambus Inc., sold 5,174 shares at the value of $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Kim Jae is holding 106,644 shares at the value of $82,784 based on the most recent closing price.

RMBS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -37.71 for the present operating margin and +65.34 for gross margin. The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -40.36. Total capital return value is set at -7.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.70. Equity return holds the value -4.70%, with -3.50% for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc. (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.09 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 16.73. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 14.57 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -8.57 and long-term debt to capital is 19.43.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.87 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for Rambus Inc. is 0.98 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.71.