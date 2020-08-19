Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $74.28 and move down -4.18%, while ENTG stocks collected 3.00% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that Entegris Asia Pte Ltd. and SIMTech Establish a Joint Research Laboratory Focused on Expanding and Enhancing Entegris’ Product Development Capabilities Using Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Worth an Investment?

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.77 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ENTG Market Performance

ENTG stocks went up by 3.00% for the week, with the monthly jump of 16.50% and a quarterly performance of 24.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.63%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.89% for ENTG stocks with the simple moving average of 30.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENTG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ENTG shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for ENTG socks in the upcoming period according to Craig Hallum is $70 based on the research report published on July 24, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG stock at the price of $50, previously predicting the value of $61. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave “ Hold” rating to ENTG stocks, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 7, 2019.

ENTG Stocks 11.56% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Entegris, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.18%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, while the shares surge at the distance of +15.56% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +14.74% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG went up by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +48.54% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $70.46. In addition, Entegris, Inc. saw 42.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ENTG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Entegris, Inc. (ENTG), starting from Shaner William James, who sold 14,723 shares at the price of $71.22 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 28,949 shares of Entegris, Inc., valued at $1,048,498 with the latest closing price.

LOY BERTRAND, the President & CEO of Entegris, Inc., sold 118,520 shares at the value of $71.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that LOY BERTRAND is holding 576,771 shares at the value of $8,509,145 based on the most recent closing price.

ENTG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.54 for the present operating margin and +40.55 for gross margin. The net margin for Entegris, Inc. stands at +16.02. Total capital return value is set at 12.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.47. Equity return holds the value 19.40%, with 8.80% for asset returns.

Based on Entegris, Inc. (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 84.94 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 45.93. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 39.36 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.26 and long-term debt to capital is 83.74.

EBITDA value lies at +128.57 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 2.41. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.70 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for Entegris, Inc. is 6.97 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.