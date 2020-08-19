VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) went up by 1.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $173.37 and move down -24.92%, while VMW stocks collected -1.48% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that VMware Enhances Self-Driving Operations and Programmable Automation With Updates Across vRealize Cloud Management

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Worth an Investment?

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.32 times of increase in earnings at the present.

VMW Market Performance

VMW stocks went down by -1.48% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.30% and a quarterly performance of -0.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.75%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.60% for VMW stocks with the simple moving average of -2.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VMW shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for VMW socks in the upcoming period according to Stifel is $196 based on the research report published on June 24, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMW stock at the price of $200, previously predicting the value of $190. The rating they have provided for VMW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 29, 2020.

Stifel gave “Hold” rating to VMW stocks, setting the target price at $166 in the report published on May 29, 2020.

VMW Stocks -3.35% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, VMware, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -19.95% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.19%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.24% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.61% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VMW went down by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -12.31% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $140.80. In addition, VMware, Inc. saw -8.57% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VMW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMware, Inc. (VMW), starting from Brulard Jean Pierre, who sold 676 shares at the price of $140.65 back on Jul 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 43,963 shares of VMware, Inc., valued at $95,079 with the latest closing price.

Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu), the COO, Products & Cloud Services of VMware, Inc., sold 26,817 shares at the value of $139.62 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Raghuram Rangarajan (Raghu) is holding 173,420 shares at the value of $3,744,190 based on the most recent closing price.

VMW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.06 for the present operating margin and +83.36 for gross margin. The net margin for VMware, Inc. stands at +59.31. Total capital return value is set at 16.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 82.18. Equity return holds the value 98.90%, with 25.90% for asset returns.

Based on VMware, Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 95.05 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 48.73. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 25.34 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 10.20 and long-term debt to capital is 54.24.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.16 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for VMware, Inc. is 3.68 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.