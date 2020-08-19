Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) went up by 14.02% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.67 and move down -91.29%, while VRCA stocks collected 30.69% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Worth an Investment?

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) 5 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $17.50 which is -$9.76 below current price. VRCA currently has a short float of 16.29% and public float of 9.85M with average trading volume of 158.22K shares.

VRCA Market Performance

VRCA stocks went up by 30.69% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.63% and a quarterly performance of -14.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.99%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.66% for VRCA stocks with the simple moving average of -19.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRCA stock at the price of $18, previously predicting the value of $24. The rating they have provided for VRCA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30, 2020.

Northland Capital gave “Outperform” rating to VRCA stocks, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on June 24, 2020.

VRCA Stocks 3.96% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -47.72% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.92%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, while the shares surge at the distance of +31.39% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -23.50% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VRCA went up by +56.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -32.61% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.96. In addition, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -46.13% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VRCA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), starting from Manning Paul B, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $8.55 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,481,719 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $85,500 with the latest closing price.

Manning Paul B, the Director of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., bought 6,000 shares at the value of $6.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Manning Paul B is holding 1,471,719 shares at the value of $41,520 based on the most recent closing price.

VRCA Stock Fundamentals

Based on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 0.29.