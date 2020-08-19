Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.57 and move down -414%, while AEZS stocks collected -3.85% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Aeterna Zentaris Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Worth an Investment?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) The 36 Months beta value for AEZS stocks is at 1.55, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.50 which is -$0.5 below current price. AEZS currently has a short float of 4.21% and public float of 21.86M with average trading volume of 4.08M shares.

AEZS Market Performance

AEZS stocks went down by -3.85% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.81% and a quarterly performance of -47.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.95%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.09% for AEZS stocks with the simple moving average of -39.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEZS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for AEZS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AEZS socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on July 19, 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEZS stock at the price of $3, previously predicting the value of $7.50. The rating they have provided for AEZS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 10, 2017.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to AEZS stocks, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on May 1, 2017.

AEZS Stocks -20.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -80.35% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -56.84% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AEZS went down by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -50.21% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.4865. In addition, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. saw -44.51% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AEZS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1820.11 for the present operating margin and -36.28 for gross margin. The net margin for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stands at -1135.71. Equity return holds the value 786.70%, with -20.30% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 16.76 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 1.13 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.