Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.50 and move down -24.66%, while PGNY stocks collected -1.93% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Progyny, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Worth an Investment?

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) 5 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Progyny, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $33.83 which is $4.52 above current price. PGNY currently has a short float of 6.70% and public float of 49.33M with average trading volume of 889.38K shares.

PGNY Market Performance

PGNY stocks went down by -1.93% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.20% and a quarterly performance of 6.92%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.43% for PGNY stocks with the simple moving average of 15.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for PGNY shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for PGNY socks in the upcoming period according to SVB Leerink is $35 based on the research report published on July 1, 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGNY stock at the price of $30. The rating they have provided for PGNY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 2, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave “Outperform” rating to PGNY stocks, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 19, 2019.

PGNY Stocks 12.73% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Progyny, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -19.77% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.58%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +17.85% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY went down by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +78.24% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $27.69. In addition, Progyny, Inc. saw 6.68% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PGNY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Progyny, Inc. (PGNY), starting from Anevski Peter, who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $29.96 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,418,146 shares of Progyny, Inc., valued at $1,048,560 with the latest closing price.

Anevski Peter, the Pres., Chief Fin & Op. Officer of Progyny, Inc., sold 75,000 shares at the value of $29.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Anevski Peter is holding 1,453,146 shares at the value of $2,216,250 based on the most recent closing price.

PGNY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.21 for the present operating margin and +19.81 for gross margin. The net margin for Progyny, Inc. stands at -3.73. Total capital return value is set at 15.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.67. Equity return holds the value -15.70%, with -7.10% for asset returns.