Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.75 and move up 0.08%, while MITK stocks collected 16.80% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Mitek provides technology at no cost to Gift Card Bank to deliver donations to people in need during COVID-19

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Worth an Investment?

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 86.18 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MITK Market Performance

MITK stocks went up by 16.80% for the week, with the monthly jump of 26.92% and a quarterly performance of 43.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.27%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.95% for MITK stocks with the simple moving average of 45.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITK stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MITK shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MITK socks in the upcoming period according to The Benchmark Company is $12 based on the research report published on May 1, 2020.

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MITK stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for MITK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave “ Neutral” rating to MITK stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 15, 2019.

MITK Stocks 27.80% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Mitek Systems, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.04% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.49%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, while the shares surge at the distance of +32.59% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +23.42% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MITK went up by +16.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +32.31% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.79. In addition, Mitek Systems, Inc. saw 66.73% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MITK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK), starting from DAVISON JEFFREY C, who sold 11,437 shares at the price of $9.85 back on Jun 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 173,506 shares of Mitek Systems, Inc., valued at $112,654 with the latest closing price.

Gray Jason, the GC, Secretary & Admin Officer of Mitek Systems, Inc., sold 7,237 shares at the value of $9.26 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Gray Jason is holding 127,541 shares at the value of $67,015 based on the most recent closing price.

MITK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.90 for the present operating margin and +84.79 for gross margin. The net margin for Mitek Systems, Inc. stands at -0.86. Total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return holds the value 5.40%, with 4.10% for asset returns.

Based on Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 0.56.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.10 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for Mitek Systems, Inc. is 4.96 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.