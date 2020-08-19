Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) went up by 2.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $212.00 and move down -18.98%, while STZ stocks collected 3.07% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/04/20 that Coca-Cola launching Topo Chico Hard Seltzer as brands from Sam Adams parent and Molson Coors soar

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Worth an Investment?

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 677.49 times of increase in earnings at the present.

STZ Market Performance

STZ stocks went up by 3.07% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.33% and a quarterly performance of 5.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.06% for STZ stocks with the simple moving average of 1.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for STZ shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for STZ socks in the upcoming period according to Argus is $230 based on the research report published on July 9, 2020.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STZ stock at the price of $147, previously predicting the value of $216. The rating they have provided for STZ stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on May 8, 2020.

Guggenheim gave “ Neutral” rating to STZ stocks, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on April 8, 2020.

STZ Stocks 0.04% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Constellation Brands, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -15.95% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.89%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.43% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.17% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, STZ went up by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -6.38% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $176.18. In addition, Constellation Brands, Inc. saw -6.10% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

STZ Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ), starting from SANDS RICHARD, who sold 61,367 shares at the price of $179.00 back on Jul 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 149,876 shares of Constellation Brands, Inc., valued at $10,984,699 with the latest closing price.

SANDS ROBERT, the Chairman of the Board of Constellation Brands, Inc., sold 14,244 shares at the value of $179.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that SANDS ROBERT is holding 554,535 shares at the value of $2,549,677 based on the most recent closing price.

STZ Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +33.19 for the present operating margin and +51.81 for gross margin. The net margin for Constellation Brands, Inc. stands at -0.14. Total capital return value is set at 10.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.05. Equity return holds the value 0.50%, with 0.20% for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ), the company’s capital structure generated 105.05 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 51.23. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.64 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.46 and long-term debt to capital is 96.39.

EBITDA value lies at +847.00 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 3.81. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.47 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for Constellation Brands, Inc. is 6.72 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.