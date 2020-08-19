Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 340.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.10 and move up 67.16%, while BDR stocks collected -2.55% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Blonder Tongue Announces Appointment of Rick Briggs as Director

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (AMEX:BDR) Worth an Investment?

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (AMEX: BDR) The 36 Months beta value for BDR stocks is at 0.25, while 0 of the analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. BDR currently has a short float of 0.10% and public float of 3.48M with average trading volume of 96.53K shares.

BDR Market Performance

BDR stocks went down by -2.55% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.72% and a quarterly performance of 51.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.54%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 338.65% for BDR stocks with the simple moving average of 385.73% for the last 200 days.

BDR Stocks 354.24% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 204.55% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.64%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, while the shares surge at the distance of +213.32% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +234.74% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BDR went up by +201.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +217.47% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.8437. In addition, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. saw 0.01% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BDR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR), starting from Smith Jeffrey W, who sold 6,722 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Dec 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., valued at $4,302 with the latest closing price.

Smith Jeffrey W, the Vice President – Sales of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., sold 400 shares at the value of $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Smith Jeffrey W is holding 6,772 shares at the value of $256 based on the most recent closing price.

BDR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -38.51 for the present operating margin and +17.29 for gross margin. The net margin for Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. stands at -3.74. Total capital return value is set at -57.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.57.

Based on Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR), the company’s capital structure generated 82.90 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 45.33. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.27 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -29.28 and long-term debt to capital is 35.52.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.65 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is 7.69 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.